Gousto is taking the hassle out of festive feasting with its 2024 Christmas menu, which features delicious time-saving twists on favourite festive treats.

Whilst food is at the heart of every celebration, no one wants to spend the season slaving away for hours in the kitchen.

The Christmas Express range brings ultra convenience and indulgent festive flavour together, so there’s more time for celebrating around the table. And with boxes delivered directly to homes, there’s no need to battle with the Christmas rush at the supermarket.

Say goodbye to the big piles of washing up with one-tray wonders like the festive tartiflette, packed with sausage and sweet onion. Or have cranberry and sausage stuffing gnocchi on the table in 10 minutes flat.

The Christmas dinner of dreams can be whipped up with all the trimming in under one hour. We’re talking, turkey, pigs in blankets, roasties, buttery parsnips, stuffing and roasted Brussels. Covered in deliciously rich gravy. Also available is the plant-based Christmas dinner, ready in under an hour. Get stuck in with an umami-fuelled mushroom, pistachio and cranberry loaf, crispy roasties, parsnips and gravy.

For something extra special, there’s a goat's cheese venison burger with rosemary potatoes and plum-glazed duck with roasted crushed potatoes and Chantenay carrots—which can be prepped in 5 minutes. With dinners this quick and easy, it really can be Christmas every day.

Festive feasting can last all season with recipes available to order from 26th November from £2.99 per meal.

Give the gift of food with a Gousto gift experience voucher

Gousto gift vouchers are also on the menu this year and designed to give the foodie in your life the gift of delicious dinners, full of flavour and without the hassle. The gift voucher grants access to hundreds of monthly mouthwatering home-cooked meals, from global cuisines and family favourites to healthy choices and 10-minute meals. No subscription is required. Catering to a wide range of dietary needs with lots of customisation options, the gift vouchers are perfect for every foodie.

Gousto gift cards are available to purchase now from Buyagift & Red Letter Days:

Gousto One Week Recipe Kit with Three Recipes for Two People, £10.99

Gousto One Week Recipe Kit with Four Recipes for Two People, £12.99

Gousto One Week Recipe Kit with Three Recipes for Four People, £15.99

Gousto One Week Recipe Kit with Four Recipes for Four People, £18.99

Gousto One Week Recipe Kit with Five Recipes for Four People, £22.99

One Hour Christmas Dinner & All The Trimmings

Beat the clock with this all-in-one Christmas dinner, ready in under an hour. Get stuck into the works with turkey, pigs in blankets, roasties, buttery parsnips, stuffing and roasted Brussels. Cover the lot in rich gravy and dig in.

One Hour Vegan Nut Roast Christmas Dinner

Save time but keep all the flavour with this all-in-one plant-based Christmas dinner, ready in under an hour. Enjoy an umami-packed mushroom, pistachio, and cranberry loaf, crispy roast potatoes and parsnips, all topped with rich gravy.

Tasty dinner highlights

One Tray Tartiflette-Inspired Sausage And Potato Bake (available with meat free sausage)

Warm the winter nights with an oh-so-easy tartiflette-inspired traybake, packed with sausage, potatoes and onion. Smother in a rich cheddar and wine-infused sauce and serve with a tangy side salad.

Crispy Onion Chicken & Gravy Dunking Burger

This one’s for the gravy lovers. Fill toasted brioche buns with crispy onion coated chicken breasts and plate up with herby potato chips. Serve with a side salad and a generous pot of sweet onion gravy and get dunking.

Festive Paneer Curry With Cranberry Rice

Deck the dining table with a festive curry that's ready in just 20 minutes. Simmer paneer in a cinnamon-spiked sauce and serve with fragrant clove and cranberry rice. Finish with a dollop of yoghurt and cranberry sauce.

Pork & Sage Stuffing Pizza With Gravy Dip

If you're anything like us, you'll want gravy on everything this Christmas. Including this festive pizza with pork and sage stuffing balls, cranberry sauce, crispy onions and homemade beef gravy dip.

Brussels Sprouts Cacio E Pepe With Fresh Orecchiette

Try Christmas the Italian way with a cacio e pepe that’s packed with crispy brussels. Toss your pasta in a creamy, cheesy sauce before serving up with cracked black pepper. Buon Natale.

Breakfast and brunch delights

One Tray Portobello Mushroom & Egg Brunch Bun With Cranberry Ketchup

Brunch just got better. Start your day strong with a one-tray Christmas brunch. Load warmed brioche with roasted Portobello mushroom, egg, spinach and cranberry ketchup and serve with crispy sage potatoes.

One Tray Bacon & Egg Brunch Bun With Cranberry Ketchup

Elevate the brunch game this Christmas with a one-tray feast! Kick off your day with toasted brioche topped with crispy bacon, egg, spinach, and cranberry ketchup, paired perfectly with golden sage-roasted potatoes.

The full range includes:

Gousto has up to 100 weekly recipes from £2.99 per meal, and with pre-portioned ingredients, there is no food wasted this Christmas. Visit gousto.co.uk to check out the menu.