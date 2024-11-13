Christmas beer gifts: We look through Brewdog's range of festive gift ideas

The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar | NationalWorld

There’s something for everything in Brewdog’s festive gifts this year - even if you don’t like beer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you like to have a truly merry Christmas, you might be interested in the new range of fun, festive gifts and bundles from the brewery and pub chain Brewdog.

From Christmas-themed beers, to dog toys, and even an advent calendar, there's something for everyone in the latest line up of festive gifts - and you don't even have to like beer, because there's gin and cocktails, too.

Brewdog is a company that loves to shout about its brand, and it's clearly crazy about Christmas, because there are plenty of festive products to choose from.

For starters, why not drink your way through the Christmas countdown with Brewdog's advent calendar. There are 24 beers, ranging from light lagers, to strong and dark stouts.

The calendar is filled with cans that can cost up to £4.99 each, so to get 24 in a countdown pack for just £55 is superb value for money.

The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar has 24 different styles and special editions | NationalWorld

Alongside the craft beers contained in the calendar, you'll also get a Brewdog glass to drink them from.

Here's our full review of the advent calendar and all its contents.

If 24 beers seems a bit too much, there are smaller packs to help you count down to Christmas. Brewdog is also offering a "12 beers of Christmas" box, with a mix of Brewdog classics, limited edition brews and festive one offs. It's a real bargain at £17.99.

To complement this, there's also a "12 cocktails of Christmas", containing a dozen canned cocktails, ranging from 10% to 32% ABV. It's a £40 box, and perfect for sharing over the festive season.

Another beer you might want to add to your basket is one of Brewdog's seasonal specials, "Hoppy Christmas". Bursting with citrus fruity notes thanks to the Simcoe hops, this 6% pale beer is available in 12-can packs, priced at £17.99.

Brewdog's Christmas jumper is one of many festive gifts on offer this year | Brewdog

If you'd rather steer clear of the beer, there's a gin gift available, too. The "Lonewolf" Christmas spiced gin is available as a gift pack, with two miniature bottles and a fancy balloon glass. An ideal stocking filler for £12.99.

Speaking of stocking fillers, how about this Brewdog Christmas jumper? It's as snazzy as you'd expect a Christmas jumper to be, but it has Brewdog branding on it too. What's not to like?

You can even treat your best buddy to a beery gift | Brewdog

And you can snuggle up with a beer or cocktail on or under Brewdog's Christmas blanket - the festive patterns echo the jumpers, so you'll blend right in.

Finally, don't forget to treat your furry friend this Christmas. Yes, you can buy your pooch a beer. It might only be a can-shaped soft toy, but what dog wouldn't love a new toy for Christmas?