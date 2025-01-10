Cute pictures show first Guide Dogs puppies born in 2025

Guide Dogs is celebrating the first litter of puppies born to the charity in 2025 | Dave Phillips/PinPep

These adorable photos show the very first litter of guide dog puppies born in 2025.

The 10 healthy pups - six girls and four boys - arrived from 8.15pm on Thursday, 2nd January, in Birmingham.

They belong to proud parents Rebecca, a three-year-old golden retriever who became a mum for the second time, and Labrador Danny, a two-year-old first-time dad.

Now, just a week old, these pups don’t yet have names, and their sole focus is getting milk from mum and snoozing.

Guide Dogs breeding dog volunteer, Sue Davy, who looks after mum Rebecca and the pups, said: “Rebecca is a fantastic mum.

"She absolutely dotes upon her puppies and has taken everything in her stride. I’m really excited to see these puppies grow and develop their individual personalities over the next few weeks.

"It’s been the most wonderful start to the new year.”

Both puppy parents, Rebecca and Danny, were handpicked to join the Guide Dogs breeding programme as they were considered top dogs, chosen for their intelligence, calmness, confidence and good health.

While they never worked as guide dogs themselves, some of the most promising dogs are often selected for breeding to ensure the best traits needed for successful guide dogs are passed on to the next generation.

Next month, these puppies will take the next step and make their way to the Guide Dogs National Centre, near Leamington Spa, where they’ll receive vaccinations, microchips, health checks – and plenty of cuddles.

They’ll then make their way to one of the charity’s many hundreds of volunteer Puppy Raisers, who each look after a pup until they are 12 to 14 months old before they embark on formal guide dog training.

That process typically takes around six months, and every guide dog is then carefully matched with someone with sight loss to suit their routine and lifestyle – so it won’t be until late 2026 that these puppies will be qualified and working.

The gorgeous pups are thriving with love and care from mum Rebecca | Dave Phillips/PinPep

Janine Dixon, breeding and welfare lead for Guide Dogs said: “Even though they haven’t yet opened their eyes, Rebecca’s puppies are at the very start of a long journey to becoming life-changing guide dogs of the future.

“They will be raised and trained with all the love and support they need to give them the best chance to qualify as a trusted partner to a blind or visually impaired person.

“Guide Dogs is aiming to breed 1,200 puppies in 2025, and it all starts here.

"This would never be possible without the support of Breeding Dog Volunteers like Sue, who give loving homes to our guide dog mums year-round, and then devote a huge amount of time and energy when a new litter is born.

“We’re always on the lookout for more help, as we’re looking to place 100 new guide dog mums like Rebecca in homes throughout 2025.”