Woodhall Spa golfer Jordan Wrisdale secures Clutch Tour win

Jordan Wrisdale in action at Heythrop Park. Photo: Clive Downing.

​Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s Jordan Wrisdale has won his first Clutch Pro Tour event of the season.

​The Tangier Championship, part of Europe’s biggest development golf tour, took place at Heythrop Park in Oxfordshire and saw Wrisdale in fine form from start to finish.

He led the way after both days one and two, shooting a six under par 65 on both days.

On day three, the final round, the match went to a three-man play-off with Wrisdale coming out on top with a winning birdie on the par five 18th.

Jordan Wrisdale with his trophy. Photo: Clive Downing.

The success adds to an already impressive season for Wrisdale as he has competed far and wide, with plenty of events still to go.

He finished T15th at the UAE Championship in Al Ain, and was sixth in La Vie, Oman in the La Vie Masters.

He took T9 at Al Mouj in Oman for the Al Mouj Challenge, and T14th at Al Houara in Morocco for the Moroccan Masters.

The win at Heythrop Park was his first back on home soil and he will be playing the Clutch Tour for its duration, with competitions in the UK and UAE through to the end of October.

You can follow Jordan on social media – his Instagram is @wrisdalej.