On Friday, March 8, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) was mobilised to assist the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) in responding to an incident at Rowtor Rocks, Birchover.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “A woman had experienced a significant fall, resulting in her slipping and tumbling over two rock ledges.

“The patient was suspected of sustaining fractures to her right arm and ribs, alongside expressing back pain. Upon our team's arrival, an EMAS paramedic and ambulance crew were already providing essential medical care. Our team worked seamlessly alongside EMAS, ensuring the woman received the best possible support in such critical moments.

The casualty was eventually transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Credit: Derby Mountain Rescue Team

“Using our vacuum mattress and placing her inside our heavyweight casualty bag, the team conducted a protected stretcher lower, ensuring her safe evacuation to the awaiting EMAS land ambulance. She was then transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.