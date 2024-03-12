Woman suffers “significant fall” after tumbling over two rock ledges at Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers and tourists

A woman was evacuated from a Peak District beauty spot by a mountain rescue team – after suffering a “significant fall.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:39 GMT
On Friday, March 8, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) was mobilised to assist the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) in responding to an incident at Rowtor Rocks, Birchover.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “A woman had experienced a significant fall, resulting in her slipping and tumbling over two rock ledges.

“The patient was suspected of sustaining fractures to her right arm and ribs, alongside expressing back pain. Upon our team's arrival, an EMAS paramedic and ambulance crew were already providing essential medical care. Our team worked seamlessly alongside EMAS, ensuring the woman received the best possible support in such critical moments.

The casualty was eventually transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Credit: Derby Mountain Rescue TeamThe casualty was eventually transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Credit: Derby Mountain Rescue Team
The casualty was eventually transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Credit: Derby Mountain Rescue Team

“Using our vacuum mattress and placing her inside our heavyweight casualty bag, the team conducted a protected stretcher lower, ensuring her safe evacuation to the awaiting EMAS land ambulance. She was then transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

“This callout highlights the importance of teamwork and expertise in pre-hospital emergency medicine. We extend our best wishes for a swift recovery to the individual involved and thank all team members and EMAS personnel for their dedication and professionalism.”

