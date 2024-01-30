Woman hospitalised in “serious condition” after being rescued from Derbyshire river by member of the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a woman was rescued from the River Derwent in Derby yesterday (Monday, January 29).

Officers were called just after 2.30pm to concerns for a woman in the river near to the River Gardens off Meadow Road.

Fire and ambulance crews were also called, and the woman was helped out of the water by a member of the public before the emergency services arrived.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident, and officers will remain in the area for some time.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, and may have any information which could help with, enquiries should contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 696 of January 29:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101