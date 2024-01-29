Police appeal to trace prisoner who absconded from Derbyshire prison – with public urged not to approach
Lewis Gilder did not return after a period of temporary release on licence from HMP Sudbury on Friday, January 26.
He was convicted at Leamington Crown Court in 2019 and is serving a nine year and nine-month sentence for conspiracy to supply drugs and driving while disqualified.
The 40-year-old is around 6ft 2in tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his knee and tattoos on his hand and neck.
Gilder has links to Coventry, Merseyside, Leicestershire and Wolverhampton.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Gilder. Those with any information should instead contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*53078:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.