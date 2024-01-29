Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Elmton Road, Creswell at around 1.30am on Saturday, January 27 – and found a man unconscious near to Ours Bar and Lounge.

The man, aged in his 40s, had suffered a serious injury and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, January 28 on suspicion of assault and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The man was found on Elmton Road, and he currently remains in a critical condition.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday, January 27 on suspicion of assault also remains on police bail.

Officers are still appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*53519:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101