Second arrest made as man remains in critical condition – after being found outside Derbyshire bar with serious injuries
Officers were called to Elmton Road, Creswell at around 1.30am on Saturday, January 27 – and found a man unconscious near to Ours Bar and Lounge.
The man, aged in his 40s, had suffered a serious injury and remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, January 28 on suspicion of assault and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
A 25-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday, January 27 on suspicion of assault also remains on police bail.
Officers are still appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*53519:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.