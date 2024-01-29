Driver who died at scene of collision with bridge in Derbyshire named by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred just after 4.30pm on Sunday, January 21, on Buxton Road at Earl Sterndale – when a Nissan Pathfinder collided with a bridge.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He has now been named as Nicholas Stockdale. Mr Stockdale was 57 and from the Spalding area of Lincolnshire.

