Police say they were called to Butt Hill in Whitwell at 6am on Saturday 10 December, to reports of a body in an alleyway.

When officers arrived they found a man, who was later pronounced dead by East Midlands Ambulance Service. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police using the following methods and quoting reference number 22*721853: facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form or Phone – call on 101