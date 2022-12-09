'Heartbroken' family appeal for information after Derbyshire grandad killed in hit-and-run

Keith Rodgers, aged 68, was struck by a vehicle while out walking his dogs in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rodgers, who lived on Dale Close, has been described as a much-loved family man, who was said to be “fit and well for the age of 68”.

Keith Rodgers pictured with his late wife Pam.

His loved ones been left devastated and bewildered by his sudden and tragic passing, and are pleading to anyone with infomation to come forward.

Tanya Rodgers, his daughter-in-law, said: “He will be missed by his four sons, one daughter, daughter-in-laws and many grandchildren – including four great grandchildren – who are left heartbroken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just can’t get our head around anything at the minute. Please, no matter how small you think it is, any information for the police is important for this case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police are investigating the incident and want to hear from drivers who might have been in the area at the time.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Detectives want to hear from any drivers who were in the area on December 7, between 4am and 4.45am, to contact the force – in particular if they have dash-cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force, including reference 22*715388.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact the force using any of the following methods: Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – via the Derbyshire Police website or online contact form; Phone – call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad