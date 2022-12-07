Police appeal after man killed in hit and run in Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage after a man was killed in a hit and run incident in Langwith.
Officers were called to reports that a man had been found in Main Road, close to the Gate Hotel at the junction of Langwith Drive, with serious injuries at 4.45am today, Wednesday, December 7.
The victim, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.
Detectives want to hear from any drivers who were in the area between 4am and 4.45am today to contact the force – in particular if they have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*715388:
