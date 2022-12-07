Officers were called to reports that a man had been found in Main Road, close to the Gate Hotel at the junction of Langwith Drive, with serious injuries at 4.45am today, Wednesday, December 7.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Detectives want to hear from any drivers who were in the area between 4am and 4.45am today to contact the force – in particular if they have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*715388:

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

