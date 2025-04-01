Win was crucial for Buxton ahead of Kidderminster battle

John McGrath was pleased with the win at Needham Market. Photo: Phil Peat.

​John McGrath acknowledged Saturday’s win for Buxton at Needham Market ‘wasn’t pretty’ but that the three points were most welcome in his side’s play-off push.

​After the closely-contested 2-1 success at the Suffolk strugglers, Buxton moved three points and another step nearer to a richly sought-after play-off opportunity in the Vanarama National League North.

The Bucks made two changes to the starting line-up, Cian Coleman replacing suspended skipper Connor Kirby and Keziah Martin making a return from the recent internationals to register his full league debut in place of Dan Ogwuru.

They took the game to the opposition from the start and Oli Ewing smashed home his terrific opening goal after 27 minutes.

Needham pulled it back just before half-time, then the decisive goal, from busy Tommy Elliott, came three minutes into the second period.

The Marketmen pushed for another equaliser yet they never quite had the final penetration against the well-drilled Bucks. Needham fought for reward, Buxton were determined to take full points. There were chances at both ends but 2-1 was a fair reflection.

McGrath said: "It wasn't the prettiest of games but three more points are on the board.

"Credit to Needham who put us under pressure but we coped. After the great first goal we had quick chances for two more.

"Then Tommy took his goal really well, but credit to the full team, from goalkeeper right up the pitch.

"We've got players coming back fit for the run-in and we need them. The next league game, against Kidderminster Harriers, will be a huge challenge. Performance is going to matter, the result will matter more."

Kidderminster will be at the Tarmac Silverlands next Saturday, April 5, for a 3pm kick-off. They currently sit second in the league standings, two points behind leaders Scunthorpe.