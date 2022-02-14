Storm Eunice: Met Office issues yellow warning as ‘danger to life’ winds set to batter Derbyshire
Residents across Derbyshire are being advised to prepare for very strong winds as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for Storm Eunice.
Storm Eunice is set to lash the UK later this week, bringing winds of up to 80mph in parts that could cause significant disruption according to forecasters.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Derbyshire and the rest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland between midnight and 9pm on Friday, February 18.
The Met Office has warned there is a small chance that flying debris caused by the storm will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
Roads, bridges and railway lines could also close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
Issuing the warning, the Met Office said: "Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the morning.
"It is not yet clear where within the warning area the strongest winds will be but gusts of 60-70 mph are possible over a reasonably large area with a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph even inland.
"Coastal winds are likely to be the strongest. In addition to the wind, there is the potential for a period of snow and perhaps blizzard conditions, most likely over northern England, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales.
"However, this is very dependant on the track of the weather system and most places will see heavy rain instead.”