Will it snow again in Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week? Full weather forecast after county hit by heavy rain and snow
Chesterfield is not set to be hit by any further snow or rain today – with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze currently being forecast.
Tuesday, January 7 will also bring sunny intervals and a moderate breeze – with highs of 3°C.
Temperatures will remain between -3°C and 1°C from Wednesday, January 8 until Friday, January 10 – with sunny weather and light winds expected.
On Saturday, January 11, temperatures will reach highs of 2°C – with further sunny intervals and light winds.
Sunday, January 12 will bring misty conditions in the morning – with highs of 3°C currently being forecast.
The forecast is showing that similar conditions will prevail across most of Derbyshire this week – including the likes of Matlock, Alfreton, Ripley and Belper.
In Buxton, however, sleet showers are being forecast from 4.00pm until 9.00pm today – before light snow between 10.00pm this evening and 2.00am tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will bring further spells of light snow to Buxton, between midday and 9.00pm.
Thursday, January 9 will see temperatures drop as low as -6°C in the early hours – but no further snow is forecast for Buxton this week. Saturday, January 11 will also bring misty conditions between 6.00am and 7.00pm.
Castleton is also expected to be hit by sleet and snow this evening, continuing into the early hours of tomorrow morning.
Further sleet is expected to fall in Castleton between 11.00am and 5.00pm tomorrow, before light snow showers from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.
