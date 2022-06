Today is set to be the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, and temperatures will rise as the week goes on – reaching nearly 30°C in Chesterfield and 34°C in some parts of the country.

The Met Office have issued a Level 2 Heat-Health Alert for much of southern and central England, with a Level 1 Alert also in place for northern England.

The good weather, however, is set to rapidly change from Saturday, with temperatures plummeting and rain expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday is set to be a scorcher in Chesterfield.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Chesterfield from Friday to Sunday, according to the BBC.

Friday:

8.00am – 19°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

9.00am – 21°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

10.00am – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

11.00am – 25°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

12.00pm – 26°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

1.00pm – 27°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

2.00pm – 28°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

3.00pm – 29°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

4.00pm – 29°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

5.00pm – 29°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

6.00pm – 28°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

7.00pm – 27°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

8.00pm – 25°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

9.00pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

10.00pm – 21°C, partly cloudy and a gentle breeze.

Saturday:

8.00am – 16°C, light rain and light winds

9.00am – 16°C, light rain and light winds

10.00am – 16°C, light rain and light winds

11.00am – 16°C, light rain and light winds

12.00pm – 16°C, light rain and light winds

1.00pm – 16°C, light rain and light winds

2.00pm – 16°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

3.00pm – 16°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

4.00pm – 16°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

5.00pm – 16°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

6.00pm – 15°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

7.00pm – 15°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

8.00pm – 14°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

9.00pm – 13°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

10.00pm – 12°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

Sunday:

8.00am – 12°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

9.00am – 12°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

10.00am – 13°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

11.00am – 13°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

12.00pm – 14°C, light rain and a gentle breeze

1.00pm – 14°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

2.00pm – 15°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

3.00pm – 15°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

4.00pm – 15°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

5.00pm – 15°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

6.00pm – 15°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

7.00pm – 15°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

8.00pm – 14°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

9.00pm – 13°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze