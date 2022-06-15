East Midlands Railway has confirmed the level of service it will provide on strike days next week – with members of the RMT union striking on June 21, 23 and 25.

EMR has been working on contingency plans to provide as many services as possible, but the opening hours of the railway and the number of services will be significantly reduced.

Customers are asked to only travel by train if absolutely necessary. Those who choose to travel are asked to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey. This includes the days between strikes, as EMR expects the knock-on effects of the strikes to impact services on the following days – particularly on June 23, 24 and 26.

Services across Derbyshire will be disrupted next week.

Summary of EMR services on 21, 23 and 25 June:

EMR services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm only

One train per hour between Nottingham and London

One train per hour between Sheffield and London

One train per hour between Derby and Matlock

One train per hour between Derby and Nottingham

One train per hour between Nottingham and Sheffield

All other lines of route will be closed.

Since the announcement of the ballot, EMR have been working with colleagues across the railway to ensure they can deliver a robust and reliable service for their customers. A significant pool of contingency staff have been trained – to the same safety critical standards as their permanent colleagues – to ensure a service can continue to operate.

However, it will not be possible to continue to operate the same level of service as EMR would normally.

Network Rail are also affected by strike action and therefore their ability to operate the infrastructure is also significantly reduced. This includes maintenance staff who renew and repair the infrastructure, as well as colleagues working in control and signalling roles who ensure the safe operation of the railway.

Rail replacement bus services will not be provided where lines are closed as there is not enough capacity to meet demand.

Will Rogers, managing director for EMR said: “We are extremely disappointed the RMT have decided to strike on the 21, 23 and 25 June. This is the wrong decision for the railway and communities we serve.