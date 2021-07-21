Weather warning: When the Met Office expects heavy rain and thunder to hit Derbyshire
The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain and thundery showers in Derbyshire.
Forecasters say there is potential for disruption from the storms and have put a yellow warning in place for 24 hours from midnight on Saturday, July 24.
A yellow warning means there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings’.
Where flooding occurs, there is ‘a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services’.
Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
And the Met Office says there is ‘a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads’.
Power cuts are also possible.
