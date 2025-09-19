The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Derbyshire – with heavy rain set to hit the county across the weekend and the potential for flooding in some areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Derbyshire and the East Midlands – active between 9.00am on Saturday, September 20 and 6.00am on Sunday, September 21.

A band of rain, heavy at times, is set to arrive across Wales, northern England and southern Scotland. It is expected to remain slow-moving on Saturday morning, before making erratic eastward progress and eventually clearing early on Sunday morning.

Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the focus for the heaviest rainfall, 20-30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely and there is a chance that 60-80 mm of rain could fall in places. These higher accumulations may not be confined to high ground only. Due to this uncertainty, further changes to the warning area are possible.

The Met Office has warned of a slight chance that homes and businesses are impacted by power cuts and loss of other services.

There is the possibility that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services – while spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is also small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.