WATCH: Video shows River Rother water level rising in Chesterfield as nearby parkland begins to flood
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Upper River Rother catchment, including the River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley.
Footage shared with the Derbyshire Times shows flooding beginning to take place on a field behind the Birdholme Working Men’s Club, situated on Rothervale Road – close to the river.
Another part of the video, taken from a bridge over the River Rother at Storforth Lane, shows rising water levels – with the Met Office weather warning for Derbyshire remaining active until 3.00am tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1).
The flood alert issued by the Environment Agency reads: “Rising river levels throughout this evening, as a result of persistent rainfall, may lead to flooding. Levels are expected to peak between 7.00 and 8.00pm tonight. Flooding of roads and low lying land is possible. Surface Water flooding may be possible.
“Weather conditions are expected to improve overnight and into tomorrow morning, and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days. We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels.
“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers. Impacts are expected at the parkland at Saint Augustine’s. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”
