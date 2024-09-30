Flooding hits two busy routes outside Chesterfield as heavy rain continues to hit Derbyshire
Councillor Michael Durrant, a parish councillor for Grassmoor, Winsick and Hasland, has warned of flooding along Birkin Lane and Chesterfield Road at Grassmoor.
Motorists in Chesterfield and Baslow have reported that standing water is making driving conditions difficult this evening – with Horns Roundabout partially flooded.
The Met Office weather warning for Derbyshire remains active until 3.00am tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1), with forecasters predicting that there is a small chance of flooding and disruption caused by heavy rain.
The weather warning states:
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
