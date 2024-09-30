Flooding hits two busy routes outside Chesterfield as heavy rain continues to hit Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 20:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned of flooding on two busy roads outside Chesterfield this evening.

Councillor Michael Durrant, a parish councillor for Grassmoor, Winsick and Hasland, has warned of flooding along Birkin Lane and Chesterfield Road at Grassmoor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists in Chesterfield and Baslow have reported that standing water is making driving conditions difficult this evening – with Horns Roundabout partially flooded.

The Met Office weather warning for Derbyshire remains active until 3.00am tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1), with forecasters predicting that there is a small chance of flooding and disruption caused by heavy rain.

Motorists have been urged to take care amid flooding along two roads in Grassmoor.Motorists have been urged to take care amid flooding along two roads in Grassmoor.
Motorists have been urged to take care amid flooding along two roads in Grassmoor.

The weather warning states:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

READ THIS: Flood alert issued for Chesterfield – as Horns Bridge roundabout partially flooded

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Related topics:ChesterfieldMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.