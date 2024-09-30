A flood alert has been issued for Chesterfield, along with the yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

The warning issued by the Environment Agency reads: “Rising river levels throughout this evening, as a result of persistent rainfall, may lead to flooding. Levels are expected to peak between 7 and 8 pm tonight. Flooding of roads and low lying land is possible. Surface Water flooding may be possible. “Weather conditions are expected to improve overnight and into tomorrow morning, and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days. We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels. “Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers. Impacts are expected at the parkland at Saint Augustine’s. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”