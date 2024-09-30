Flood alert issued for Chesterfield – as Horns Bridge roundabout partially flooded
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Upper River Rother catchment, including the River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley.
The alert, which was issued after 7pm today (September 30), means that based on the weather forecast, flooding is expected.
Motorists in Chesterfield and Baslow have reported that standing water is making driving conditions difficult this evening – with Horns Roundabout partially flooded.
Flood barriers are up at the Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield, which was hit particularly badly by Sstorm Babet flooding last year.
The warning issued by the Environment Agency reads: “Rising river levels throughout this evening, as a result of persistent rainfall, may lead to flooding. Levels are expected to peak between 7 and 8 pm tonight. Flooding of roads and low lying land is possible. Surface Water flooding may be possible. “Weather conditions are expected to improve overnight and into tomorrow morning, and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days. We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels. “Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers. Impacts are expected at the parkland at Saint Augustine’s. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.