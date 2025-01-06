Watch this: Video shows flooding across Chesterfield after heavy rain and snow – forcing closure of busy routes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage taken by our photographer has captured the impact of flooding across Chesterfield today – after a period of heavy rain and snow.

Chesterfield has faced flooding today after being hit by a combination of snow and heavy rain over the last 24 hours.

A number of Environment Agency flood warnings remain in place across the area – including the River Rother at central Chesterfield and Tapton, the River Doe Lea at Staveley and Pool Brook at Duckmanton.

This footage shows which areas of the town have been impacted by flooding – including the A617 and A61.