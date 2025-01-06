Watch this: Video shows flooding across Chesterfield after heavy rain and snow – forcing closure of busy routes

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Footage taken by our photographer has captured the impact of flooding across Chesterfield today – after a period of heavy rain and snow.

Chesterfield has faced flooding today after being hit by a combination of snow and heavy rain over the last 24 hours.

A number of Environment Agency flood warnings remain in place across the area – including the River Rother at central Chesterfield and Tapton, the River Doe Lea at Staveley and Pool Brook at Duckmanton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace men after pair of robberies near Chesterfield – including Christmas Day raid that saw staff threatened

This footage shows which areas of the town have been impacted by flooding – including the A617 and A61.

Related topics:ChesterfieldEnvironment AgencyRiver RotherPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice