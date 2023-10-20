Around 40 households on a north Derbyshire residential road next to a much-debated new housing estate now are “underwater” after a brook behind them burst its banks this morning following hours of heavy rain.

One householder on Windermere Road in Clay Cross described how his home was now under 12 inches of water and he has lost “everything”.

In a video which he shared with Derbyshire Times Mark Allen can be seen wading through the brown water in his hallway as framed pictures float past.

Engineer Mark, 53, estimates the damage to all of the homes which sit alongside the Press Brook will run into “tens of millions”.

Windermere Road in Clay Cross

Windermere Road lies nearby to a new development of 34 new homes built two years ago.

Crucially, residents and local councillors on Windemere Road opposed the development on the grounds that a portion of land on the north-west corner of the site should remain a flood pain.

However, an appeal for part of the planning permission granted to Woodall Homes to be revoked was denied by North East Derbyshire District Council.

Mark, along with other residents and Tupton Councillor Ross Shipman now say the flooding is evidence that the concerns about the development and potential flooding two years ago were right.

Speaking from his home this morning (Friday), with no heating or electricity, Mark described how he received a call from his wife while at work at just after 10am.

He said: “I got the call and I was here 20 minutes later – by the time I had driven home from work it had gone.

"We’re upstairs now, sat in the bedroom and there’s nothing we an do. It’s too late for us, all the electric’s gone off.

Engineer Mark, 53, estimates the damage to all of the homes which sit alongside the Press Brook will run into “tens of millions”.

"We’ve lost everything on the ground floor and everything in the garage and shed – on this road you’ll be looking at tens of millions in damages.”

Water from the brook initially breached a neighbour’s garden which sits at a higher level before flooding the road and running down into homes.

It is now breaching gardens into the rear of properties also – while rain is set to continue until well into tomorrow (Saturday) morning.