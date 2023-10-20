Storm Babet: live updates on floods and disruption across Chesterfield and Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has raised its weather warning for rain in Derbyshire from yellow to amber – with floods and disruption likely across the region.
20-40 mm of rainfall is expected to fall quite widely - with areas south to the Peak District seeing between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts brought about by the heavy rain.
As several flood warnings have been issued across the region, residents have been reporting floods on the streets across Derbyshire this morning.
You can keep up with the latest weather, flooding and travel news throughout the day on our live blog below
Floods as Storm Babet hits Derbyshire
Key Events
Brookfield Community School, Chesterfield closes
Brookfield Community School is closing at 1pm due to the weather situation and travel problems
Power cuts in Chesterfield
The National Grid have announced on Twitter that there are curently power cuts in Chesterfield.
The statement on Twitter reads: “We are sorry about the powecut in Chesterfield (S43) & surrounding areas. Engineers are working to have all properties back on by 13:00.”
Several trains cancelled across Derbyshire as railways flooded
Heavy rain flooding the railway has forced several trains to be cancelled.
East Midlands Railway has reported that the line following lines are currently closed:
Derby-Long Eaton in both directions Derby-Chesterfield both directions. Chesterfield-Sheffield in both directions. Derby-Matlock both directions. Derby-Crewe both directions.
This is impacting the following routes: Sheffield/Derby-London St Pancras (both sites impacting) Crewe-Nottingham-Newark Castle (Spondon and Uttoxeter sites impacting) Nottingham-Derby-Matlock (Spondon and Willersley site impacting)
Network Rail are sending staff to the flooding to try to reduce the water level. Given the ongoing heavy rainfall, this disruption is expected to continue until the end of day today.
Chesterfield College closed due to floods
Chesterfield College has been clsoed from 10.30 am due to the increase in flooding across Chesterfield and surrounding areas.
Students and staff have been asked to make their way home as campus will be fully closed down by 1.15pm.
The announcment on the College website reads: “With the heavy rain set to continue and a amber weather warning in place for Derbyshire we have then this decision to close early with the safety of students and staff in mind.
“Those due in for lessons this afternoon should not come in and your tutor will be in touch with details of tasks to work on from home. Please take care on the roads when travelling home.”
Water levels similar to 2019 floods predicted in Matlock
In Matlock business owners have been preparing for flooding by putting sandbags outside their shops.
River Derwent in Matlock is expected to reach levels similar to the flooding in November 2019.
Horns Bridge roundabout closed
Horns Bridge Roundabout has been closed by police following disruption caused by the weather. Heavy traffic is building up from Tesco Roundabout to Horns Bridge.
Warning of flooding to homes in Brampton, Chesterfield
The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning in force: River Hipper at Brampton.The statement says: “Flooding is expected for: Properties along Wheatbridge Road, Chatsworth Road, Chatsworth Business Park, Alma Street West, Hipper Street West, Walton Road and Chapel Lane West. Immediate action required.“Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”
A busy Chesterfield road and supermarket car park flooded
Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield is currently flooded as river has burst its banks - with traffic building up.
Standing water is causing further diruption at Lidl car park.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported further problems in Chesterfield with slow traffic due to surface water on A617 both ways at A619 Markham Road (Lordsmill roundabout).