The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning in force: River Hipper at Brampton.The statement says: “Flooding is expected for: Properties along Wheatbridge Road, Chatsworth Road, Chatsworth Business Park, Alma Street West, Hipper Street West, Walton Road and Chapel Lane West. Immediate action required.“Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”