Walkers rescued from popular Peak District beauty spot after rising water levels leave them stranded

A pair of hikers were rescued after rising water levels at a Peak District beauty spot left them unable to reach safety.

At 4pm on Saturday, December 9, the Glossop and Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of two walkers who had become stranded at Black Clough.

The pair were unable to traverse the water course themselves and make their way back to safety.

