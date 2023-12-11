Derbyshire floods latest: Derbyshire roads closed by rising water levels – as flood warnings and alerts remain in place across county
A number of Derbyshire routes have flooded after the county was hit by heavy rain overnight.
The B5057 Main Road at Darley Dale is currently closed due to flooding between the level crossing at Darley Dale and the Three Stags Head at Darley Bridge.
The Duke’s Drive at Ashford-in-the-Water is just passable due to flooding around the A6020 bridge over the River Wye.
Watery Lane in Foston is closed in both directions after flooding.
Heage Lane at Etwall is currently shut due to flooding near the A516.
The full list of flood warnings for Derbyshire, active as of 9.25am today (Monday, December 11) is below:
River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane
River Trent at Cavendish Bridge
River Trent at Swarkestone.
Flood alerts:
Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
Lower Dove
River Trent in Derbyshire
River Wye in Derbyshire.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.
If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity in their homes. They are advised to move things upstairs or to safety and – where possible – move family, pets and cars to safety.