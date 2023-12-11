Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys after a series of routes across the county were flooded overnight – with flood warnings and alerts are still in effect.

A number of Derbyshire routes have flooded after the county was hit by heavy rain overnight.

The B5057 Main Road at Darley Dale is currently closed due to flooding between the level crossing at Darley Dale and the Three Stags Head at Darley Bridge.

The Duke’s Drive at Ashford-in-the-Water is just passable due to flooding around the A6020 bridge over the River Wye.

A number of flood warnings and alerts are still in place today.

Watery Lane in Foston is closed in both directions after flooding.

Heage Lane at Etwall is currently shut due to flooding near the A516.

The full list of flood warnings for Derbyshire, active as of 9.25am today (Monday, December 11) is below:

River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge

River Trent at Swarkestone.

Flood alerts:

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove

River Trent in Derbyshire

River Wye in Derbyshire.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.