Derbyshire Police concerned for the safety of man who has gone missing after leaving nightclub
Thomas was last seen at around 2am on Sunday 10 December, leaving Ciros nightclub on Market Street in Ashby-de-la-Zouch and was walking home to Newhall in Swadlincote.
The 27-year-old is described as white with strawberry blonde hair, he is well built and was wearing a black Stone Island jumper, blue jeans and black Valentino trainers.
Anyone that has seen Thomas or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police using the methods below and quoting incident number 884 of 10 December.
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.