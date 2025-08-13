Severn Trent has issued an update amid fears that a hosepipe ban may be introduced across Derbyshire – with water levels dwindling at a number of reservoirs and temperatures set to rise this week.

Derbyshire was declared to be in drought by the Environment Agency on July 15, following the driest spring across the East Midlands for 132 years.

Water levels at a number of reservoirs across Derbyshire have also dwindled, leading to fears that a hosepipe ban may be introduced – with bans already in place across Yorkshire, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Swindon. Anyone caught breaking the rules could be hit with a £1,000 fine.

The Howden Reservoir at Bamford has been impacted most significantly by the dry spell, and currently sits at just 27.5% of its total water capacity. Hot and dry conditions are also expected to continue for the rest of this week across Derbyshire – with highs of between 25° and 31° forecast across parts of the county.

This photo shows the depleted water levels at the Howden Reservoir near Bamford. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).

Severn Trent, however, have issued a statement stressing that they are confident of avoiding a first hosepipe ban across their area of operation in 30 years.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We hope everyone is enjoying the summer – perhaps enjoying a great day out at one of our visitor sites, or spending time with family in the garden, while of course still using water carefully – storing rain when it pours in a water butt, or watering plants with paddling pool water when it’s finished with.

“Throughout the summer we have teams working around the clock, moving water around the network to ensure taps keep flowing.

“We haven’t issued a hosepipe ban in 30 years and we’re confident that our great track record will continue this summer and beyond. We’re investing record amounts in new pipes, finding and fixing more leaks than ever and upgrading and developing new treatment works, adding hundreds of millions of litres of drinking water into our network.”

The full list of water levels at these Severn Trent reservoirs across Derbyshire, as of Monday, August 11, can be found below:

Howden Reservoir: 27.5%

Derwent Reservoir: 44.1%

Ladybower Reservoir: 52.2%

Carsington Reservoir: 63.1%

Foremark Reservoir: 70.1%

Staunton Harold Reservoir: 67.4%

Ogston Reservoir: 64.9%.

United Utilities is responsible for the Pennine Sources chain of reservoirs, including the Woodhead Reservoir - where total water levels sit at 39.5% as of August 3.