Thunderstorms to continue in Chesterfield until Saturday according to yellow weather warning

The yellow weather notice which stresses that there is a ‘small chance’ some home and businesses could be flooded along with the possibility of lightning strikes comes into effect at 6am tomorrow (Friday, June 18) and lasts until 6am on Saturday, June 19.

It comes after there was heavy rain overnight in Chesterfield following the hottest day of the year so far – with temperatures soaring up to 26°C in the town yesterday (Wednesday, June 16).

The weather is distinctly colder today, with highs of 20°C and large cloud cover and it will get milder tomorrow with temperatures rising to just 17°C according to the Met Office.

A thunderstorm warning remains in place for Chesterfield.

It will remain overcast on Friday with cloudy spells, while heavy rain is forecast to start in Chesterfield from 5pm and last until 7pm.

While the yellow notice warning of thunderstorms is in place until 6am on Saturday, no wet weather is expected according to the current Met Office forecast and temperatures will be slightly warmer at 19°C.

But heavy rain is predicted for Sunday, with showers from 7am in the morning set to last until the afternoon before becoming cloudy.

The thunderstorm notice covers the majority of the country from the south coast to Middlesbrough – all of which could be hit by heavy rainfall and bursts of flash flooding.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”