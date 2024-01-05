A cold weather warning has been issued as snowy conditions look increasingly likely for Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the coming weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office’s long range forecast for January 9 – January 18 warned that conditions will become much colder than they have been recently – with frost likely to become widespread and freezing fog patches possible in some areas.

Next week will begin mostly dry, with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny spells. Beyond next week, however, conditions are likely to remain cold – with an increasing chance of some snow showers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between January 19 and February 2, there is an increased chance of colder than average conditions during this period.

January may bring snowy weather for Derbyshire residents.

Currently, the chance of widespread severe cold during this period is still deemed low, but the risk of ice and snow is greater than normal.

While there is a chance of brief, unsettled spells – which would bring milder air for a time – it would likely also be accompanied by a period of sleet or snow.

A yellow level cold weather alert has also been issued for the whole of England as temperatures are set to dip to single digits, starting this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad