Derbyshire drivers set for weeks of disruption – with roadworks on busy A-road close to popular Peak District attraction
Derbyshire County Council has warned residents who live, work or travel through Baslow of a “fairly major job” beginning by Severn Trent next week.
From Monday, January 8, Severn Trent will be laying a new water pipe in the village – with nine weeks of disruption for those in the area.
From January 8, temporary traffic lights will remain in place along the A619 at Baslow for five weeks.
After those five weeks, in early February, a clockwise one-way system will be in effect for four weeks on Nether End and Church Lane.
Between early March and late June, work will take place on private land off the A619, with no impact on traffic.