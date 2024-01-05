Pensioner jailed after stabbing man in unprovoked attack at Derbyshire pub

A 61-year-old man who stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack at a Derbyshire pub has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Magee stabbed his victim in the neck with a pocketknife at the Standing Order pub in Derby city centre on 6 April 2023. The 48-year-old was given life-saving treatment and survived the attack.

Magee, of Shalfleet Drive, Alvaston, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but a jury at Derby Crown Court took less than two hours to find him guilty in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 61-year-old, appearing at Leicester Crown Court, was jailed for eight years – with an extended four-year licence period.

Ian Magee stabbed his victim in the neck with a pocketknife

Explaining the impact the stabbing had on him, the victim told how he had been left depressed and suffering repeated dreams of being killed.

He said: “This incident has caused me to feel depressed. I don't really go anywhere anymore. I don't go to town or pubs. I don't see the people I used to see anymore. Since I was stabbed, I have lost feeling in the jaw area and neck on the left side which is where I was stabbed – and I can't feel my bottom lip or my chin.

“I have nightmares all the time and I can't sleep at night. I wake up every 5 or 10 minutes. I have been seen to be shaking in my sleep. I dream about being stabbed, I feel a pain in my neck and then I feel like I'm on the floor and then I'm dying and then I am being shook. I don't understand it or why it has happened to me. It has changed my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary DC Cathryn Mansfield, who led the investigation, said: “This was an utterly appalling attack in the middle of the afternoon in a crowded city centre pub.

“For reasons that only Ian Magee knows he took a knife out his pocket and delivered a potentially fatal stab wound. There was no aggression from his victim and certainly nothing that could have warranted the violence used by Magee.

“As was heard from the victim in court the impact on him has been devastating and continues to this day. I hope that today’s sentencing brings this most horrendous chapter to a close and allows him to begin to come to terms with incident and move on from this ordeal.