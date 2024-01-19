Storm Isha: Derbyshire warned to brace for 60mph winds as storm batters county this weekend
The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for wind across Derbyshire. The warning will now be active between 12.00pm on Sunday, January 21 and 12.00pm the following day.
Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into Monday across parts of England and Wales.
Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly winds of around 50-60 mph, and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations.
There is a chance of even stronger winds impacting parts of the country for a time, but this remains uncertain, with further updates to the warning expected over the coming days.