Storm Isha: Derbyshire warned to brace for 60mph winds as storm batters county this weekend

Derbyshire is set to be hit by Storm Isha over the weekend – bringing strong winds across the county.

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for wind across Derbyshire. The warning will now be active between 12.00pm on Sunday, January 21 and 12.00pm the following day.

Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into Monday across parts of England and Wales.

Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly winds of around 50-60 mph, and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations.

