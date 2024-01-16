25 fascinating black and white images show Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 100 years - including Bolsover Castle, Chesterfield, Ripley, Hardwick Hall and Matlock
Historic stately homes, celebrations and factory workers are among the fascinating black and white images in this collection of photos from across Derbyshire over the last 100 years.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:52 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 13:59 GMT
Residents are seen marking the end of World War I, in Ripley Market Place, in 1918 and in Matlock neighbours are pictured hosting a Coronation party, for King George V and Queen Mary in John Elses' field on June 22 1911.
Other interesting images include 'Captain' Sidney Spencer's balloon being made ready for its ascent at the Ilkeston Flower Show on Pimlico Recreation Ground in 1909 and a Parade of Barnum and Bailey's Circus elephants, in Chesterfield, in 1899.
Historic buildings include Riber Castle, Haddon Hall, Wingfield Manor and Sutton Scarsdale Hall.
1. Blacksmith and pit pony
A blacksmith and his striker attending a pit pony at Clay Cross Colliery, c1910. This photograph was taken as one of the sets of 25, by Albert Heath (who died in 1917) of Thanet Street, Clay Cross, for The Clay Cross Company. This one shows one of the 300 ponies owned by the Clay Cross Company. The torn caption on this photograph indicates that it was one prepared for the Company to be sent to the printers for inclusion in their sets, which they had done in around 1910, to promote their products after winning a gold medal at The Franco-British Industrial Exhibition. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
Interior of Litton Mill, Derbyshire, 1933. Litton Mill is a small hamlet grouped around a former cotton mill on the River Wye. The mill was built in 1782 by Ellis Needham and in 1897 it burnt down and then rebuilt. The mill was originally water powered but later in its history steam power was used. The boiler house chimney is situated up the hill behind the mill in order to increase the flue length. In its early years it employed up to 400 people, most of them children, often orphans both local and from as far away as London. Litton Mill has a shameful history, and in the 19th century its child workers were mistreated terribly. Food seemed to have consisted mainly of watery porridge flavoured with onion and the children were expected to work 16 hours a day. Beatings and abuse were rife and at one point, so many were dying that the owner sent the bodies to other parishes for burial so the local authorities wouldn't get alarmed by the number of fatalities. Cotton spinning was discontinued in 1930 although the mill continued spinning man-made fibre until the mid 1960s. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images