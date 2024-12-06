Derbyshire residents have been urged to prepare for possible power cuts by National Grid – with Storm Darragh set to bring strong winds and heavy rain across the weekend.

National Grid Electricity Distribution is urging customers across Derbyshire and the East Midlands to be ready in case of power cuts caused by Storm Darragh.

Forecasters say strong winds and heavy rain are due throughout the weekend, bringing the possibility of power outages and other disruption.

A power cut checklist has been issued by National Grid Electricity Distribution, so its 2.8 million customers in the East Midlands can prepare for the storm.

Derbyshire residents were warned that power cuts could occur during Storm Darragh. Credit: National Grid Electricity Distribution

Tips on how you can prepare in case of a power cut:

Keep the National Grid telephone number handy or save it in your mobile phone (105 or 0800 6783 105) so that you can report a power cut or call for free information and advice.

Keep a battery/solar charger handy so that you can recharge your smart phone or tablet and follow updates on social media and our online power cut map.

Keep your freezer shut – depending on the type of freezer you have, the contents could stay frozen for up to 12 hours.

Have things like a torch or lantern ready (it is best not to use candles or paraffin lights).

Protect sensitive electrical equipment such as computers with a surge protector plug.

If you have a mains operated stair lift, check to see if there is a manual release handle that can be used to return it safely to ground level if it stops working.

National Grid Electricity Distribution is activating well-rehearsed contingency plans. Extra operational, engineering and contact centre staff will be on duty and ready to help customers throughout the storm.

Roisin Quinn, director of field operations at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“Engineers are ready to repair any damage that Storm Darragh causes, while our control centre will be working 24/7 to manage supplies, and our customer contact centre team will be available to answer customers’ calls around the clock.

“While our network is very reliable, we have been preparing for winter by carrying out repairs and maintenance ahead of time.

“Anyone who experiences a power cut, should call us on 105 and we’ll do all we can to get the lights back on as quickly as possible. We also encourage customers who need extra help and additional support to sign-up to our free Priority Services Register so they can receive additional support during a power cut.”

If you see any damage to National Grid’s equipment, please stay back, don’t touch it and instead report it by calling 105.

Customers can find more information about power cuts, along with a live network map, on the National Grid website here.