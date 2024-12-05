The new multi-million-pound Horizon 29 site for Fusion Utilities, a leading supplier to the UK’s water, gas, power and telecommunication sectors, has created 20 jobs.

The state-of-the-art facility integrates warehouse and office space and has been designed with a number of environmentally friendly features such as EV charging stations, energy-efficient lighting, solar panels, eco-

friendly materials, and a large recycling centre. The centre has also enabled the business to accommodate an extensive range of utilities stock.

Simon Dennis, National Operations Director at Wolseley Infrastructure said: "We are thrilled with the opening of our new Horizon 29 site. The investment in this site underlines our dedication and unwavering commitment to adaptability and excellence in customer service delivery.

“This investment is about ensuring we remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers, unlocking endless possibilities to better serve them and the delivery of their projects.

Founded in 1971 as a small tooling manufacturer, Fusion was acquired by Wolseley in 2014. Its head office is currently sited on the Chesterfield Trading Estate, just off the A61 outside Sheepbridge.

1 . Fusion Utilities Fusion Utilities officially opens flagship development at the new Horizon 29 site. Pictured is Neal Lanbert technical director and Simon Dennis national operations director. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Flagship Development Engineers workshop, working with a elctro fusion welder. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Ribbon cutting The new multi-million-pound Horizon 29 site for Fusion Utilities, a leading supplier to the UK’s water, gas, power, and telecommunication sectors, has created 20 jobs. Photo: Fusion utilities Photo Sales