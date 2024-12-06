Storm Darragh: Christmas event and 10k run cancelled in Derbyshire town ahead of strong winds from Storm Darragh
Due to high winds this weekend as Storm Darragh hits Derbyshire, Bolsover Castle will be closed on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.
A spokesperson said: “Father Christmas and the Bolsover 10k will unfortunately also not be able to go ahead.
“We know this will be incredibly disappointing. As a historic building with large trees and historic masonry, Castle is particularly vulnerable to high winds and it simply isn’t safe to open the grounds to visitors.
Your booking will be automatically refunded and there is no need to contact us. We do have space left with Father Christmas on weekends for the rest of December if you would like to re-book here.
“We’re very sorry for the disappointment this will have caused, and we hope to see you at Bolsover Castle soon.”