Storm Babet: Major clean-up works start as three severe flood warnings still pose danger to life in Derbyshire
Major clean-up works have started in parts of Derbyshire today – as volunteers have braved chaos left behind by the flood water in the Chatsworth Road area of Chesterfield.
But there’s still extensive flooding and standing water in many Derbsyhire areas. River levels in the South of the county have yet to peak and emergency services have asked residents to remain catious.
Long Eaton is particularly affected as over 250 residents were evacuated from their homes earlier today due to rapidly rising water levels.
88 flood warnings and three severe flood warnings still remain in place in Derbsyhire. Severe flood warnings are issued by the Environment Agency if the flood poses a danger to life.
Rest centres have been set up at The Queen’s Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield, Sandiacre Friesland Sports Centre and West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton for residents whose homes have been flooded.
You can keep up with the latest weather, flooding and travel news throughout the day on our live blog below.
Floods as Storm Babet hits Derbyshire
Key Events
Drone footage shows horrific flood in Sandiacre
Dramatic drone pictures taken by Harvey Morgans (SWNS) show the devastating damage caused by Storm Babet in Sandiacre.
The village, which has a population of around 9,000, was left under water after being battered by rain through Friday.
19 photos show major clean-up starting in Chesterfield
A major clean-up operation has begun in Chesterfield after Storm Babet wreaked havoc in a day of flooding chaos.
The Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, specifically Chatsworth Road, was badly hit by the storm with residents rescued and evacuated by firefighters and businesses left underwater.
Here you can see 19 photos by Derbyshire Times photographer Jason Chadwick showing volunteers at Chatsworth Road as clean-up works start.
Photos show flood water at Tapton Terrace, one of the worst affected areas around Chesterfield
Despite Wingerworth remediation, pumps and flood gates in place, Tapton Terrace has been one of the worst affected areas around Chesterfield.
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has spoken to Environment Agency and Minister Rebecca Pow about getting the water pumped out of Tapton Terrace, Sherwood/ Hawthorne Street and the Brampton area.
Council calls not to visit Chesterfield parks
Chesterfield Borough Council has urged residents not to visit flooded parks due to safety reasons.
Queen’s Park and Brearley Park are particullary affected.
A statement issued by the council reads: “Our focus is currently on helping to clear roads and supporting residents and businesses affected by flooding. There is debris and contamination in parks that make them unsafe to visit - we will provide updates on when these are clear and safe to visit.”
Residents urged to leave homes as water levels rise in Long Eaton
The water levels are rising in the Nottingham Road area of Long Eaton.
Fire crews are currently door knocking to advise people to leave their homes.
Anyone affected can get help at a rest centre at West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton.
River levels yet to peak - says council as residents urged to remain cautious
As the rain stopped, Derbyshire County Council has urged the residents to remain cautious and avoid traveling .
Severe flood warnings are in place as many roads across the county are flooded and river levels are still rising after Storm Babet hit yesterday.
The latest statement by Derbyshire County Council reads: “There’s still extensive flooding and standing water on roads across Derbyshire following unprecedented rainfall. While the clean-up has begun in some communities, river levels in the south of the county have yet to peak and people are being urged to take action to protect themselves and their property.
“Our highways teams are already out on the main road network where water has receded and have begun the process of clearing roads of mud and debris and checking for hazards brought about by flooding. But with so many routes affected, this is an extensive operation which will take some time – and many roads will remain closed throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week.
“Residents are being reminded to only travel if essential and urged not to remove road closure signs and cones which have been put in place for the safety of road users.”
‘Danger to life’ as three severe flood warnings in Derbyshire
There are currently 86 flood warnings across Derbyshire and three severe flood warnings.
Severe flood warnings are issued by the Environment Agency if the flood poses a danger to life.
The Derbyshire areas with a severe flood warnings currently in place are:
River Derwent at Derby City Water Treatment WorksRiver Derwent at Little Chester, Eastgate and Cattle MarketRiver Derwent at Racecourse Park at Chaddesden
The emergency services have shared the following advice for anyone in the area affected by a severe flood warning:
Call 999 if you’re in immediate danger
Follow advice from the emergency services and evacuate if you’re told to do so
Make sure you have an emergency kit including a torch, spare batteries, mobile phone and charger, warm clothes, important numbers like your home insurance, water, food, first aid kit and any medicines and babycare items you may need
Alert neighbours and offer help if it’s safe to do so
Avoid driving or walking through flood water: just 30cm (1 foot) of fast flowing water could move your car and even shallow moving water can knock you off your feet
Keep your family and pets away from floodwater – it may contain heavy debris, sharp objects, open manhole covers, sewage and chemicals#
Wash your hands if you’ve been in contact with flood water which may contain toxic substances
Chesterfield-Gateshead postponed due to 'safety concerns' after Storm Babet floods parts of town
The Spireites have announced: “On the recommendation of Derbyshire Emergency Planning, today’s game at home to Gateshead has been called-off.”
And Gateshead said: “Today’s game at Chesterfield FC has been postponed under guidance from Derbyshire Police due to safety concerns. Both clubs are disappointed with the playing surface currently playable, but understand concerns around supporter safety due to the adverse weather.”
Travel disruption this morning
Road and train travel faces continuing disruption in north Derbyshire this morning
East Midlands Railways have cancelled services this morning due to a landlsip between Derby and Long Eaton.
Passengers are advised to check before travelling and to travel later if possible. For more details visit: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/
Flooded roads also remain closed, with Chatsworth Road, Horns Bridge, and the A632 Chesterfield Road - Bolsover toad at Arkwright still underwater.
Other reported closures include
Derby Road - Belper A6 Derby Road both ways closed due to flooding between A517 Bridge Foot (Belper) and A610 Ripley Road
B5057 Darley Dale B5057 both ways closed due to flooding between A6 Dale Road (Darley Dale) and Oker Road (Darley Bridge).
The A6 - Ashford In The Water The A6 both ways closed due to flooding between the A6020 (Ashford In The Water) and Taddington Turn-off (Taddington).
The A6 - Blackwell The A6 both ways closed due to flooding between the A5270 (Blackwell) and B5059 Dale Road (Buxton).
Emergency evacuation centre set up in Queen’s Park Sports Centre, in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Borough Council is working with Derbyshire County Council and emergency service partners to respond to emerging issues and support local communities in the town, after a number of people were rescued from their homes
Anyone who has been evacuated from their home is encouraged to stay with family or friends where it is safe to travel and possible to do so – but an emergency rest centre has been set up at Queen’s Park Sports Centre on Boythorpe Road for those who have been evacuated from their property.
Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “This is a major incident affecting large parts of the borough, including the town centre and Chatsworth Road areas.
“All agencies are working together to protect residents and businesses, but this is a challenging and quickly evolving situation.
“We would urge everyone to adhere to the following important safety and travel advice –please follow any instructions received from the emergency services, only travel if essential, never walk or drive through floodwater and please look out for vulnerable neighbours, family and friends.
“We are responding to calls for assistance from people and supporting our most vulnerable residents, but in the event of a life-threatening situation please ensure you call 999.
“Some of our services are affected, we will keep our website and social media channels up to date with the latest information and please follow Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue for updates.”
- Queen’s Park Sports Centre and The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley closed to customers at 3.30pm on Friday 20 October – but remains open as an official rest centre. Please check social media and the council’s website for details about services over the weekend.
- Bin collections have been suspended today – please re-present your bin on Monday 23 October and it will be collected as soon as possible
- Please check www.chesterfield.gov.uk for service updates as they emerge
- Anyone who needs to contact the council out of hours should call 01246 345395
People are urged to adhere to the following safety advice:
- Do not travel unless essential from now until later on Saturday, at the earliest, and continue to watch weather and flooding updates.
- Look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially if they have care services who may not be able to reach them.
- Never drive or walk into floodwater, even if it appears shallow – it could endanger your life.
- Residents are urged to report life threatening events to the police by calling 999
- Any issues on the roads, such as trees down or flooding can be reported to the county council online: Report a road fault or ask about a road issue - Derbyshire County Council
- Waves created by vehicles in flooded areas cause more issues for homes and businesses at the side of them, so please do not drive unless essential.
- For the latest information follow your councils and emergency services on social media, listen to local radio and visit Derbyshire’s regular flooding updates on their website: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/floodingupdate
- Several schools across the county have closed or will be closing early. If your child’s school is planning to close, please wait for a communication from the headteacher.