Storm Babet: Major clean-up works start as three severe flood warnings still pose danger to life in Derbyshire

As the rain stopped, Derbyshire County Council has urged the residents to remain cautious and avoid traveling .

Severe flood warnings are in place as many roads across the county are flooded and river levels are still rising after Storm Babet hit yesterday.

The latest statement by Derbyshire County Council reads: “There’s still extensive flooding and standing water on roads across Derbyshire following unprecedented rainfall. While the clean-up has begun in some communities, river levels in the south of the county have yet to peak and people are being urged to take action to protect themselves and their property.

“Our highways teams are already out on the main road network where water has receded and have begun the process of clearing roads of mud and debris and checking for hazards brought about by flooding. But with so many routes affected, this is an extensive operation which will take some time – and many roads will remain closed throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week.