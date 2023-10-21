19 photos show major clean-up starting in Chesterfield as volunteers rally after Storm Babet lashes Derbyshire

A major clean-up operation has begun in Chesterfield after Storm Babet wreaked havoc in a day of flooding chaos.

The Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, specifically Chatsworth Road, was badly hit by the storm with residents rescued and evacuated by firefighters and businesses left underwater.

Area Manager Paul Moreland said 20 residents had been rescued from properties in this area.

An emergency rest centre has been set up at Queen’s Park Sports Centre on Boythorpe Road for those who have been evacuated from their property.

Derbyshire Times photographer Jason Chadwick was out and about on Chatsworth Road this morning as volunteers rallied.

The Lifehouse Church was right in the midst of the flood and their members were out through Friday and the weekend providing food bags and hot drinks.

Resident Ken Bates said: “Everywhere is filthy. There’s an army of people doing a terrific job but many businesses are completely flooded out and ruined. People are in tears.”

Anyone who needs to contact the council out of hours should call 01246 345395

People are urged to adhere to the following safety advice:

Look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially if they have care services who may not be able to reach them.

Never drive or walk into floodwater, even if it appears shallow – it could endanger your life.

Residents are urged to report life threatening events to the police by calling 999

Any issues on the roads, such as trees down or flooding can be reported to the county council online: Report a road fault or ask about a road issue - Derbyshire County Council

Waves created by vehicles in flooded areas cause more issues for homes and businesses at the side of them, so please do not drive unless essential.

1 . Volunteers Volunteers who turned up to help residents clear houses off Chatsworth Road. Residents complained to DT's photographer that more should have been done by authorities. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Hipper Street West The river end of Hipper Street West Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . The LifeHouse Church The LifeHouse Church was right in the midst of the flood and their members were out through Friday and the weekend providing food bags and hot drinks. Fritz Steinholbel and Daniel Woolf from the pastoral team. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Chaos The chaos behind Hipper Street West where the flood was strong enough to knock over the walls between each garden Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales