Snow set to fall in parts of Derbyshire this week

Parts of Derbyshire are set to be hit by snow this weekend

Higher areas around Buxton and parts of the Peak District will be hit by snow on November 27, according to BBC Weather.

There will be dustings of snow throughout the day in the Buxton area from around 6am on Saturday, accompanied by a moderate breeze.

On Sunday, the weather will settle bringing more cloudy conditions and a gentle breeze for much of the day.

There will be lows of 0C with temperatures rising slightly on Monday, November 29, and through next week.

It comes as Met Office forecasters predict more overnight frost and patchy ice across the East Midlands as we head into December.

The long range forecast reads: “Windy for many over the weekend with a risk of severe gales, especially in west.

"Many places will see a mixture of sunshine, showers and longer periods of rain which could turn wintry, mainly over hills in the north. Overnight frost and patchy ice likely where skies are clear.

"As the period continues winds are generally from the north or northwest allowing unsettled and cold conditions to persist. High pressure is likely to sit to the south of the UK, so rain and showers are more likely in the north, these could be wintry on high ground and perhaps at lower levels at times.

"Likely drier in the south and rather cold at times, with overnight frost and fog often slow to clear.”