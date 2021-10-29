Council calls on volunteers to help keep Derbyshire roads open this winter

Derbyshire County Council is looking for residents and farmers willing to support the work carried out by its own gritting teams when bad weather hits.

Farmers are being offered a £200 signup fee to work as contractors, to keep roads clear from now until next April. Parish and town councils, community groups and other volunteers are being encouraged to help by joining the council’s Snow Warden Scheme.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “We really do appreciate the support of all our volunteers and farmer contractors to help keep the county moving if bad weather hits.

Derbyshire County Council is preparing for winter by calling on volunteers to keep roads open. Photo © Rod Gray

“I’d urge any local council or community group to have a think about helping their community by clearing pavements when it snows, and for any farmers who have the right equipment to help with clearing snow on our rural roads to get in touch.”

Groups involved in the scheme will be expected to clear snow and ice from their community’s pavements, report local weather conditions through the council’s website and co-ordinate volunteers to distribute grit.

Farmers must be able to provide their own gritting equipment and need to be available to work from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday, although extra help may be requested in severe conditions. They must also be able to respond to a call out within 90 minutes, for which they will receive extra payments.