Sleet showers and cold temperatures set to hit Chesterfield this weekend

The end of half-term will be marked by sleet showers and cold weather in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Chesterfield had an almost balmy start to the week – with highs of 12°C making for a pleasant start to the half-term holidays.

Temperatures have decreased gradually as the week progressed – with conditions set to get more wintry over the weekend.

On Saturday, BBC Weather has warned that sleet showers could hit Chesterfield between 10.00am and midday – which may impact any outdoor weekend plans.

Saturday could see sleet showers across the town.
Temperatures will also drop to a chilly 5°C, and for those attending the Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic game at the Technique Stadium, it is certainly a day to wrap up warm.

Sunday will see temperatures rise to 6°C – with light rain showers and a moderate breeze forecast throughout the day.

Next week will not bring much relief in terms of warmer weather – with highs of 9°C currently expected.

