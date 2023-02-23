News you can trust since 1855
What's in my shop: We take a look inside the 4 Eyes bakery at Chesterfield's Batch House

The bakery, inside the Batch House at Chesterfield’s Glass Yard, is about to celebrate it’s first year in business selling delicious, breads, patisseries, cakes and coffees.

By Brian Eyre
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 8:27am

And the bakery is going from strength to strength, with a team of nine working there alongside boss Tom Martin.

As well as the sweet treats and delicious breads they produce, 4 Eyes has seen a big take-up for its breakfast menu offerings and is also now doing lunch and evening meals, where its pizzas are proving very popular.

But Tom has no doubt what their best-seller is – the 4 Eyes lemon meringue kronut, for which the bakery is rightly famed across the area – as well as their speciality sourdough bread.

1. 4 Eyes Bakery

Meet the team: some of the staff bassed at the bakery, Tom, Emily, Jace and Danielle.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. 4 Eyes Bakery

The bakery and coffeee shop is based in The Batch House, at the Glass Yard, off Sheffield Road.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. 4 Eyes Bakery

Mouth watering freshly made bread is a specialty,

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. 4 Eyes Bakery

Danielle creating one of their signature coffee drinks.

Photo: Brian Eyre

