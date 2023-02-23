What's in my shop: We take a look inside the 4 Eyes bakery at Chesterfield's Batch House

The bakery, inside the Batch House at Chesterfield’s Glass Yard, is about to celebrate it’s first year in business selling delicious, breads, patisseries, cakes and coffees.

And the bakery is going from strength to strength, with a team of nine working there alongside boss Tom Martin.

As well as the sweet treats and delicious breads they produce, 4 Eyes has seen a big take-up for its breakfast menu offerings and is also now doing lunch and evening meals, where its pizzas are proving very popular.

But Tom has no doubt what their best-seller is – the 4 Eyes lemon meringue kronut, for which the bakery is rightly famed across the area – as well as their speciality sourdough bread.

