Take a look inside north Derbyshire's newest shop – a retro store selling Pokémon cards, comics and collectibles
The Derbyshire Times was invited to have a first look inside Retro Booth – a unique Clay Cross shop selling items that will take its customers down the memory lane.
Retro Booth, which opened its doors on High Street, Clay Cross earlier this month, offers Pokemon cards, comics, retro gaming items, Funko pop toys and other collectibles.
The shop has been launched by Jason Booth, 30, who returned to Clay Cross after a few years in Chesterfield and started a phone-related business in the town, before deciding to convert half of his shop into the retro store.
