Jason Booth, 30, who returned to Clay Cross after a few years in Chesterfield and launched a phone-related business in the town, has decided to convert half of his shop into a retro store.

Take a look inside north Derbyshire's newest shop – a retro store selling Pokémon cards, comics and collectibles

The Derbyshire Times was invited to have a first look inside Retro Booth – a unique Clay Cross shop selling items that will take its customers down the memory lane.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 8:56am

Retro Booth, which opened its doors on High Street, Clay Cross earlier this month, offers Pokemon cards, comics, retro gaming items, Funko pop toys and other collectibles.

The shop has been launched by Jason Booth, 30, who returned to Clay Cross after a few years in Chesterfield and started a phone-related business in the town, before deciding to convert half of his shop into the retro store.

We have been invited to have a look at unique retro items which have already caught attention of many Derbyshire customers!

1. Retro Booth

The shop sells and buys Pokemon cards, comics, retro gaming items, Funko pop characters, plush teddies and more.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Retro Booth

He decided to open the shop after friends and customers visiting his phone shop were joking he should follow his passion for retro items and start selling comic books and pokemon cards.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Jason converted hald of his mobile phone store into the retro section.

After a month of hard work, Retro Booth has welcomed its first customers on Monday, February 6.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Retro Booth

In the past Jason has been running a few phone shops in Chesterfield and one in Clay Cross, but he has always kept an eye on retro stuff and he has a decent collection of Pokemon cards himself.

Photo: Brian Eyre

