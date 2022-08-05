Severn Trent have revealed that in April 2022, the Midlands only received 40% of its expected rainfall – which is having a knock-on effect on the water supply across the region amid the hot summer weather.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “This might sound like lovely spring weather, however, it is now having a knock-on effect to our summer supply. Less rainfall means we have less water in our reservoirs to serve you and your families. To help us during this dry period, please think about your water usage and what you and your family can do to conserve water this summer.”

The company is aiming to save water by finding and fixing leaks, investing in their infrastructure, supporting developers to build water-efficient homes and educating people on how to be water-wise.

Water levels at reservoirs are running low.

Severn Trent have also issued the following advice to Derbyshire residents, offering different ways of helping to conserve water.

While it is important to keep plants watered during summer, a watering can is recommended instead of a hose.

A paddling pool is a great way to cool down, but if you keep the water in the paddling pool for a few days instead of refilling it every time, it will save thousands of litres.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society, a lawn only needs to be watered every 10 days to stay healthy. Reducing the amount of times a lawn is watered will help to save water.