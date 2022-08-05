Man suffers serious injuries after assault at Y Not festival site

The assault is reported to have taken place between midnight and 1am on Saturday July 30 and involved a man who had been removed from a tent between “Club Malibu” and “The Quarry”.

The victim of the assault, a man in his 40s, was left with serious injuries to his head and chest that required hospital treatment. He has been discharged and is recovering at home.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information of use to the investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault at the Y Not festival site