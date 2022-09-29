News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The water levels at Ladybower Reservoir remain much lower than they usually would be at this time of the year.

Remarkable photos show water levels continuing to dwindle at Derbyshire reservoir – revealing eerie remains of drowned village

Aa

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:07 pm

Water levels at reservoirs across the Peak District have reached record lows after a drought was declared in Derbyshire last month.

This summer was the driest the country had experienced in 50 years – with temperatures reaching almost 40°C in some areas.

Ladybower Reservoir was reported to be at 50% capacity this month – and this has exposed the ruins of a drowned village that is usually hidden from view beneath the depths.

READ THIS: Police urge Derbyshire residents to drive with care after spike in incidents involving motorists and horses

These are 12 pictures that show the depleted reservoir – and the intriguing remains of this former settlement.

1. Derwent village

The decreasing water levels have allowed walkers to catch a glimpse of Derwent - a village that was flooded as part of the creation of the reservoir.

Photo: Margaret Pass

Photo Sales

2. Thriving communities

Derwent and nearby Ashopton were small villages but had tight-knit communities - and Ashopton’s inn was a popular stop on the route between Sheffield and Glossop. Derwent Hall, an impressive country house once owned by the Duke of Norfolk, was also situated nearby.

Photo: Margaret Pass

Photo Sales

3. Buildings bought to prepare for flooding

In spite of fierce local opposition, each building in the two villages was bought compulsorily by the Derwent Valley Water Board between 1935 and 1945 - with the land set to become the Ladybower Reservoir.

Photo: Margaret Pass

Photo Sales

4. Residents rehoused and bodies exhumed

Residents were rehoused in the area around Bamford, as the bodies of their loved ones were exhumed from the local churchyards and their former homes demolished.

Photo: Margaret Pass

Photo Sales
DerbyshirePolicePeak District
Next Page
Page 1 of 3