Police urge Derbyshire residents to drive with care after spike in incidents involving motorists and horses

Police have asked Derbyshire drivers to take care after a number of recent incidents involving drivers and horse riders.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:42 am

On Wednesday, September 28, the Stonebroom Safer Neighbourhood Team revealed a recent rise in the number of incidents involving motorists and horse riders.

These have taken place across Stonebroom, Shirland, Morton and Pilsley – and officers are urging drivers to be cautious when approaching horses.

Road users have been reminded that many horse riders are children or teenagers, and that they sometimes ride in double file to protect novice riders or nervous horses. Horses can be easily spooked or frightened, and can occasionally panic in traffic

Road users are being encouraged to drive carefully around horses.

Officers also issued the following safety advice:

Slow down to a maximum of 10mph and be ready to stop.

Be patient – do not sound your horn or rev your engine.

Watch out for signals from the rider to slow down or stop.

Pass the horse wide and slow, allowing at least a cars width if possible.

Accelerate gently once you have passed the horse.

Cyclists and bikers were also advised on how to avoid any potential incidents:

Horses have a blind spot directly behind them and therefore cyclists should slow down and alert riders to their presence by calling out and asking if it is safe to pass.

Whether passing from the front or back, please slow down and pass wide when safe to do so.

Motorbikes can seem to appear from nowhere, are often noisy and can alarm horses if they approach from behind due to the horse’s blind spot. This means horses sometimes react to them more than other vehicles.

Please slow down, and keep your engine as quiet as possible as you pass.

Please be prepared to stop and turn your engine off.

