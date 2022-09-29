News you can trust since 1855
Peak District walker dies after suffering cardiac arrest on popular trail – despite ‘brave efforts’ of fellow hikers

A walker has sadly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Peak District – with passing hikers attempting to resuscitate him.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:43 am

At 1.43pm on Wednesday, September 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist with reports of a walker in cardiac arrest on the Great Ridge at Hollins Cross, Castleton.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, the team made their way to the casualty location. Team members arrived on scene to find the air ambulance doctor giving emergency treatment to the walker.

“As we started to prepare for a rapid evacuation, the sad news came in that the walker had not responded to the treatment and had sadly died. The team, alongside Helimed54, eventually brought the gentleman down from the ridge for further transportation by the EMAS crew.

The walker did not respond to treatment at the scene and sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts go out to the gentleman’s family and friends at this time and we also wish to thank the people who were passing for their brave efforts in giving him CPR.”

