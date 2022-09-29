At 1.43pm on Wednesday, September 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist with reports of a walker in cardiac arrest on the Great Ridge at Hollins Cross, Castleton.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, the team made their way to the casualty location. Team members arrived on scene to find the air ambulance doctor giving emergency treatment to the walker.

“As we started to prepare for a rapid evacuation, the sad news came in that the walker had not responded to the treatment and had sadly died. The team, alongside Helimed54, eventually brought the gentleman down from the ridge for further transportation by the EMAS crew.

